The rising mobile manufacturing company OnePlus is planning to roll out a budget mid-range smartphone for the first time in the upcoming month. The name and release date of this mysterious smartphone have been ambiguous up till now. However, a new report verifies both of these things.

The company CEO Pete Lau has posted a Tweet on his account along with the Indian OnePlus Twitter that suggests that the upcoming budget OnePlus smartphone will be titled as OnePlus Nord rather than OnePlus Z or 8 Lite.

OnePlus Announces Launch Date of its Upcoming Mid-range Smartphone

The tweet from the official OnePlus India Twitter account also unveiled the release date for the OnePlus Nord. It was removed, but luckily a young guy Ishan Agarwal managed to take a screenshot of it. You can see the tweet in the given photo.

The Tweet from Pete Lau does not disclose much, but it proves that OnePlus has something ready to roll out in the next months along with a reworked logo. The users already know that a budget OnePlus TV has been in the works for a while as well, so it is something we could see launch alongside the OnePlus Nord.

In the case of OnePlus Nord, it is odd to see that the company is going for such an unusual naming scheme. The release date is set for July 10th, and more information is expected to come as the launch date draws near.

Check out? Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show New ‘Ultramarine Blue’ Finish