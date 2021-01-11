Just recently, we revealed that OnePlus is working on its first smart band with 14 days of battery life. The company has now officially joined the world of wearables by launching the OnePlus Band. It is an affordable smart band with heart rate and SpO2 sensors, colour display, long battery life, and plenty of sports modes.

First of all, the band comes with a 1.1” AMOLED display with touch controls. The band does not have any physical buttons. The resolution of the screen is 126×294 pixels and there are dozens of customization options. There are 37 different watch faces. Among them, five are being stored on the device and others will be available later.

OnePlus Band is Official with 14 days of Battery Life

Moreover, the band is extremely light – the tracker is 10.3 grams, the rubber band is 12.3 grams, making the total weight just 22.6 grams. Speaking about the band’s colours, there are three options – Black, Navy, and Tangerine Gray. However, only the first one comes in the retail box; the other two are purchased separately.

The smart band has 12 different exercise modes and a Free Training option for all the non-listed sports and activities. It is certified for 5ATM and IP68 water resistance and it has Bluetooth 5.0 to connect with any Android phone (Marshmallow and above).

OnePlus did not reveal the Band’s exact battery capacity. However, it claims that it has 14 days of battery life. Moreover, the band has come with the tracking of blood oxygen (SpO2) saturation via the infrared sensor, the heart rate monitor, and the sleep tracker. All this data can be adjusted and tracked in the new OnePlus Health app available on the Google Play app store.

As far as its pricing is concerned, it costs around $35. For extra bands, you need to pay $5.50 more. It has launched in India currently. But hopefully, it will be available in other markets soon.

Source: GSMArena