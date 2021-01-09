OnePlus has announced it will unveil its first smart band called OnePlus Band on January 11. Initially, the band will launch in India. The company has also confirmed that the smart band will come with an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen saturation.

OnePlus Band to Launch on January 11 with 14-day Battery Life

This is not the only one. The smart band will come with many interesting sensors. The smart Band will be sold through Amazon.in and the e-commerce giant. The websites show a promo page revealing a few more features of the wearable, which include sleep tracking, real-time heart rate monitoring, music control, and dust and water resistance.

Introducing the new face of fitness. Staying fit has never been easier. OnePlus Band#SmartEverywear Dropping 11am IST | 11th January Get notified: https://t.co/tyxlW6cRmE pic.twitter.com/Opuo3E2lTc — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 8, 2021

Moreover, the OnePlus Band will support a total of 13 exercise modes, including Yoga, Swimming, and Cricket. The battery capacity of the phone is not known yet. However, the company claims the cell will offer 14 days of autonomy.

Furthermore, the Band is rumored to pack a 1.1″ AMOLED touchscreen. The expected price of the phone is $35. We will surely get more information about the band the day after tomorrow. Till then, stay tuned for more updates.

