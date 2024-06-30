OnePlus Beta Tests New Android 15 Update

OnePlus is a phone company that’s been working hard to make a name for itself in the United States. They recently released their newest phone, the OnePlus 12, and they’re also one of the first companies to offer a beta test of the new Android 15 operating system.

Beta for Developers and Tech-Savvy Users

This beta update is important because it lets developers test out their apps on the new Android 15 software before it’s officially released. This helps to make sure that the apps work smoothly and don’t have any bugs. However, OnePlus warns that this is a beta version, which means it’s not perfect and may have some issues. It’s not recommended for people who need a stable and reliable phone for everyday use.

Improvements and Known Issues

The beta update includes some improvements over the previous version, such as better Bluetooth compatibility, better performance for personal hotspots, and fixes for some camera problems. It also resolves compatibility issues with some third-party apps and fixes a bug with the Multi-Screen Connect function.

However, there are still some known issues that need to be fixed. For example, the camera may freeze when using Hi-Res mode, the music player interface may have bugs, and air gestures may not be able to be turned off.

OnePlus Making Strides

Overall, this beta update is a sign that OnePlus is continuing to grow and improve. They’re not only releasing new hardware, but they’re also working on developing new software features. For example, they recently launched a “Repair mode” for the OnePlus 12 that allows technicians to safely fix problems with the phone.

This is a good step forward for OnePlus, but it’s important to remember that some features, like Repair mode, haven’t been perfected yet. Hopefully, OnePlus will focus on refining these features before releasing them to the public.