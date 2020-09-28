We all know that OnePlus is a famous Chinese mobile phone manufacturer company, located in Shenzhen, Guangdong. OnePlus Technology Co, Ltd has launched a new feature of its meditation-focused Zen mode with the latest 7-series. This update is for cellphones that are powered by the Android 10 Operating System. Zen Mode update brings so many unique features set to launch through OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 OS. Moreover, these new functionalities are present in OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus is now offering the updated version of Zen Mode Application that provides the same experience on all its mobile phones, waiting to get the Android 11-based update. Furthermore, the new feature is that a user can now create a virtual room and invite all your friends and family members in a focus challenge.

OnePlus Brings Android 11 Experience of Zen Mode its Android 10 Devices

According to the changelog, the updated feature allows you to set various themes that enhance your meditation experience. Besides this, now everyone can record their “Zen Moments” of the day and then review them later whenever you want.

The Previous month, while announcing HydrogenOS 11, Oneplus shown a glimpse of all these latest features. HydrogenOS11 is a Chinese version of OxygenOS 11. Recently, the users who were testing the OsygenOS11 also got the chance to enjoy the Zen Mode application’s latest version. Furthermore, now everyone can enjoy this latest feature by simply updating their Zen Mode App on their Android 10 Operating System running OnePlus phone.

The updated version of this Application is now available to download through the Google play store. Moreover, you can also download its APK file from APK Mirror and then sideload the app on your smartphone. OnePlus has not given any precise details about the Android 11 launch for its smartphones.

