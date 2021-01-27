Back in October 2020, OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei announced that “He is No More with OnePlus” after several years helping the OnePlus. And now, we came to know about something very exciting that the co-founder of OnePlus Carl Pei is moving towards a new venture that will be revealed today. The headquarter of his new company is in London and the announcement will start at 11 am UK time.

OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei to Open New Company

According to the sources, the new company will be working on consumer electronics and the main focus will be on music gadgets – headphones and more. But the company has hide the other details which it will reveal at the time of announcement of the new company (hopefully). At this moment, we even can’t say that what will be the name of the new company.

At this point, now we can understand the reason behind leaving the OnePlus company. When Carl Pei left OnePlus, everyone was surprised about his move as he helped a lot the OnePlus to get the relative popularity and success. His unexpected announcement of leaving OnePlus left every one in a wonder.

Furthermore, some insiders are also saying that what’s the point of starting a new company when OnePlus is already making headphones. In a response of that, Carl Pei said in an interview with Wired that “by turning a blank page, I can be a lot more creative with what I choose to spend my time on”.

