OnePlus announced ‘OnePlus Featuring’, a co-creation platform where the company will work with different partners on new products. The first company to partner with OnePlus is Keychron on a future computer keyboard.

The first OnePlus keyboard will feature a mechanical key switch design with the ability to customize the keys. Unfortunately, the company has not revealed any other information regarding this product. However, the company claims to launch this keyboard globally in early 2023.

OnePlus Collaborates with Keychron to Make a Mechanical keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are a popular category today with a strong enthusiast community. Staring since 2017, Keychron is now a well-known name in this industry. The category was also chosen by OnePlus community members as a future product category for OnePlus.

Additionally, the company announced that it is launching two new PC monitors, which suggests it is highly interested in making inroads into the PC market. It is worth mentioning here that Xiaomi is also working on desktop PC. We will see a big battle between these two companies.

OnePlus is also celebrating its 9th anniversary this month. The company continues to grow, with 43.8% and 104.6% year-over-year growth in Asia Pacific and India, respectively, in the first three quarters of 2022. The company also claims 30 million Red Cable Club members, OnePlus’ membership program. OnePlus is also hoping to launch a number of new products globally in the coming months.

