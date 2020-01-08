OnePlus Concept One Unveiled with Disappearing Camera

We have already told you earlier that the OnePlus will reveal a device on CES 2020. OnePlus Concept One was the one to launch at the event. Today, OnePlus has officially unveiled its Concept One. About a month ago, the rumours revealed that the phone will come with a disappearing camera. Now making the rumour true, OnePlus Concept One Unveiled with a Disappearing Camera.

OnePlus Concept One Revealed with a Disappearing Camera

Design-wise, the phone resembles a OnePlus 7T Pro with respect to keys placement, cameras, and pop-up selfie snapper. Moreover, the Concept One is wrapped in McLaren’s signature Papaya Orange coloured leather.

As mentioned earlier, the phone comes with a disappearing camera. Now the question is, what is the logic behind the camera. The cameras disappear behind the electrochromic glass which can turn opaque when a current is applied. The company has got this idea from McLaren’s current use of it in some of its sports cars which turn the sunroof opaque to block out the sun.

The performance of the phone is so fast. It just takes 0.7 seconds while switching between opaque and transparent states. The electrochromic glass doubles as an ND filter for the cameras. This feature will help in photography to blocks the light that would be too bright for the camera to capture.