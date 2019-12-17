The new year is about to begin and we are getting information about the new devices that will launch at the technology event CES 2020. The event is going to held in January in Los Vegas. OnePlus has already revealed that it has a special event in Las Vegas during CES 2020, which kicks off on January 7. Previously, OnePlus has not revealed anything about that event. However now, OnePlus has revealed that it will launch OnePlus Concept One in that event.

OnePlus Concept One to Launch at CES 2020 in Los Vegas

OnePlus has posted a short video clip on Weibo to make this announcement. Although the video does not reveal what Concept One actually is. If we make a guess from the name, it will be a new concept device. It may be a smartphone, TWS earphones, or something else is currently unknown.

CES is still three weeks away, so we will surely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

On the other hand, OnePlus 8 Lite is also in rumours. The phone will have a rectangular camera module. It will have a dual-camera setup on the top-left corner along with an LED flash. The phone will have an in-display fingerprint scanner because it does not have it on the back.

