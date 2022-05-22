Qualcomm has just announced its new high-end processor, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Soon after the launch of the new processor, different companies started announcing the smartphones containing that chipset. OnePlus is also one of them. OnePlus has officially announced that it will launch a new top-of-the-line premium smartphone in the third quarter of 2022 which will come featuring Qualcomm’s newly revealed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The company also claimed that it will be one of the first companies to receive the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

OnePlus Confirms Premium Flagship Smartphone Featuring Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Unfortunately, the company has not revealed the name of the smartphone. But previous reports have claimed that it could be the OnePlus 10 Ultra. We already know that the company will launch the OnePlus 10 series in the second half of 2022. The series will include OnePlus 10RT, OnePlus 10T or OnePlus 10T Pro. But the 10 Plus Ultra will launch a bit late.

Other than OnePlus, Asus and Realme are also in the race of launching the new smartphone featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset in 2022. Realme has announced that it will launch a high-end smartphone called Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. While Asus announced its ROG Phone 6 series will be the world’s first gaming smartphone to feature the same SoC. Who will win this race is not clear yet.

If we talk about the newly launched processor, it delivers ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality, and desktop-level capabilities allowing for an amazing gameplay experience. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is coupled with an upgraded Adreno GPU enabling up to 10% faster speeds and 30% power reduction.

