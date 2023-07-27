OnePlus Confirms The Name Of Its First Foldable Smartphone

Today was a big day for Samsung as the tech giant unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy Watch6 family, and the Galaxy Tab S9, at Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023. OnePlus didn’t want to be left out of the limelight, so it reacted to Samsung’s launch event with a tweet revealing the name of its first foldable handset. Do you know what will be the name of the first OnePlus Foldable phone? Let’s dig into it.

Will Upcoming OnePlus Foldable Phone Be Able To Give A Tough Competition To Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Let’s have a look at the OnePlus tweet first:

We OPEN when others FOLD — OnePlus (@oneplus) July 26, 2023

No doubt, it confirms the name of OnePlus’ first foldable. The Oneplus Foldable will be called “OnePlus Open.” The use of “Fold” in the tweet hints that OnePlus Open will be competing head-on with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5. Isn’t it? OnePlus Open is tipped to be announced at an event in New York at the end of August. We’ve already got our hands on some leaked CAD-based renders. The point worth mentioning here is that the upcoming Oneplus Phone will look exactly like what a leaked schematic showed the upcoming Oppo Find N3 to be. It wouldn’t be surprising at all if the OnePlus foldable serves as the international version of the Find N3.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Open will boast a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will come with a 20 MP selfie snapper inside a hole-punch cutout. The main screen of the smartphone will be a 7.8-inch LTPO AMOLED with an expected resolution of 1,900 x 2,100 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its selfie snapper is rumored to be 32 MP.

The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it is tipped to be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The main and ultrawide cameras are expected to be the same as those found in the OnePlus 11. However, the third module will be a 64 MP telephoto camera. The phone will come with a 4,800 mAh battery and 67W fast charging support.

