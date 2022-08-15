OnePlus Foldable Phone Is In The Works: CEO Confirms

We all know that foldable phones are getting more popular day by day. All mobile companies are trying to make a mark in the foldable segment. The tech giant, Samsung currently dominates this space. However, Foldable phones are expected to become quite common in the coming years and the other phone manufacturers will certainly join the program to start churning out foldables as they are the next flagship generation. Recently, the Chinese smartphone maker teased its upcoming Oppo foldable Phone.

Oppo Foldable Phone Development Officially Teased

OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau recently hinted at its first folding OnePlus smartphone. However, the name and launch details regarding the handset are still unclear. He took to Twitter to reveal two images that highlight a foldable phone’s hinges that are tipped to be used in the next OnePlus smartphone. If it came out to be true, the company may unveil the device this year but launch it next year as it has already launched two flagships this year which are the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T.

Lau also tweeted with the caption that reads:

“what do you think this is”.

The image shared by CEO clearly shows a folding hinge mechanism, which is being seen in several folding devices. The interesting piece of news is that this isn’t the first time we have heard about a OnePlus foldable phone. So, the speculation seems quite true. A foldable phone can be in two to three forms these days, so it’s still uncertain which path OnePlus would take to launch its highly anticipated smartphone. OnePlus first foldable phone is expected to most likely fold like a small notebook. The good part is that we might not have to look far to see what it could look like.

Oppo Find N may be the foundation of the upcoming OnePlus foldable phone. It may be the OnePlus Fold that is expected to share many things in common with the Oppo Find N. The foldable phone by OnePlus will have a more accessible price tag for sure making it the most affordable foldable phone in that category. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

