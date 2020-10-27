



OnePlus has introduced two new affordable phones for its midrange Nord lineup, the phone called N10 5G and N100. The price of both phones is less than £379/€399. The price of N10 5G is £329 in the UK and €349 in Germany (around $412). The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 690. On the other hand, the price of N100 is £179 and €199 (around $235) in the same countries while the has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

Initially, these phones are available in Europe and parts of Asia. OnePlus says the N10 5G and N100 will eventually launch in North America. It also says that both phones will be available there “at a later date,” following their European release.

OnePlus Introduces Two Affordable Phones Globally

A 5G handset named as OnePlus Nord N10 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The phone comes with a slightly bigger screen than the more expensive OnePlus Nord at 6.49 inches, and it has the same 90Hz refresh rate. There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the phone and get dual stereo speakers. the powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4,300mAh battery which can be fast-charged with Warp Charge 30T. The phone is running Android 10 out of the box.

There is a quad-camera array consisting of a main 64-megapixel camera, a 119-degree ultrawide, and macro and monochrome cameras at the rear. The front shooter is a16-megapixel.

The lower end phone named as N100 got a big 6.52-inch display as well as dual stereo speakers. The phone is backed by a larger 5,000 mAh battery and can be fast-charged at up to 18W, and RAM and storage are also reduced at 4GB and 64GB respectively. It is a 4G phone. The handset has a 13-megapixel main camera, and two additional cameras for portrait and macro shots. A fingerprint sensor is available at the back of the phone and it also runs Android 10 out of the box.

Recommended Reading: OnePlus Nord N100 Expected to Arrive Soon: Leak Price, & Specs are here