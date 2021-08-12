A day before yesterday, OnePlus released a video teaser with a bang showing two devices joint together. The teaser also mentioned the date “8.11.21. The launched date was the same as that of the Samsung Unpacked event, so we got that OnePlus was trying to steal the show and anxiously started waiting for the OnePlus Foldable device since the company’s advertisement was quite vague. Out of our utter disappointment, we came to know that it was actually a marketing trick to get to the limelight. In actual OnePlus is not launching any foldable device but it kicked off a 50% discount on OnePlus 9.

OnePlus is Not Launching foldable, just a 50% discount on OnePlus 9

So OnePlus thought that giving a 50% discount on mobile devices will be equal to the two foldable phones launched by Samsung yesterday? Even the capture market is different. So what was the point of this publicity stunt?

Here’s how people responded to it:

So two phones glued together then? 🤣 — Jay B. (@OreoManJay) August 10, 2021

You guys forgot Samsung has an event tomorrow? What a way to dig your grave with a hinged dual screen phone LMAO — Alex (@Tech_4_US) August 10, 2021

It’s literally a joke to get PR value? You think we don’t know the exact date and time our competitors are releasing phones and casually put a “Galaxy” video on the displays? — Pete Lau 🍥 (@_PeteLau) August 10, 2021

The real 1+ 1 — Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) August 10, 2021

You think a dual screen tease will take anything away from the Fold3 and Flip3 event? Bold. Very bold — Spuunj (@Spuunj) August 10, 2021

Nice troll. “Buy two phones and a dual phone case, still cheaper than the fold 3”? Then say “ultra folding stops at nothing”. Or “this phone is nothing ” . Wait…. Nothing? — Antonio_Luis (@Antonio_Luis) August 10, 2021

Some late April fools joke or something? — EchelonX (@echelon9797) August 10, 2021

Though it was a big joke, it needs proper courage and boldness to crack one, and OnePlus has done it with full zeal and enthusiasm.

What is your view about such poor marketing strategies? will such deviating strategies will take us somewhere? Will it help them to increase their positions and revenues? If the answer is NO then what was the reason behind all this fuss? Let us know in the comments section below.

