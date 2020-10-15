Oneplus Launched Affordable Buds Z TWS Earphones with 20 Hours Playback Time





A more affordable OnePlus Nord Special Version, OnePlus Buds Z wireless Earphones, has been launched by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. After OnePlus Buds, this is the second TWS. The new TWS features like in-ear style, IP55 rating, ENC, 20 hours of playback time, etc.

The Oneplus Buds Z TWS Earphones is available at a reasonable cost, and it can be described as the toned OnePlus Buds edition. This is what the new wireless earbuds you need to hear.

OnePlus Buds Z Specifications, Colors & Price

A 10 mm dynamic driver with good sound quality featuring the new OnePlus Buds Z. The buds feature a bass enhancement and Dolby Atmos’ immersive 3D stereo. Contrary to the original OnePlus Buds, the Buds Z has a stronger silicone top.

In addition, the earbuds have a full in-ear design, making wear simpler and more comfortable. The buds are lightweight, 4.35 g, and 40 grams the charging case. The company says that the OnePlus Buds Z is allowed to listen for 5 hours with a single charge. However, you will have 20 hours of playback time with the charging case.

The Oneplus Buds Z TWS Earphones give a playback duration of up to 7 hours and a playback time for the charging case of 20 hours. for your reference. The OnePlus states that up to 3 hours of audio playback is possible with a 10-minute charge. The Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10-meter wireless range is installed on the wireless earbuds. Furthermore, it has an IP55 rating which makes it resistant to sweat and water.

The earbuds are available in White and Gray color options. OnePlus has also been featured in a fun and fun version of OnePlus Buds Z with Steve Harrington’s collaboration. They are currently available for $46 (Rs. 8000 Approximately).

