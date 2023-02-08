Advertisement

OnePlus enters the tablet market by launching the OnePlus Pad. The new Pad lands in the premium tablet segment with a Dimensity 9000 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also carries a distinct design. So Let’s have a look at the detailed specs of the tablet.

OnePlus Launches its First Android Tablet, OnePlus Pad

First of all, the Olus Pad offers an unusual 7:5 aspect display – an aspect sitting between 3:2 and 4:3. It’s an 11.61-inch 2800x2000px IPS LCD with a variable refresh rate that goes up to 144Hz. The panel reaches 500 nits and offers solid 1400:1 contrast. OnePlus says the thin bezels allow for an 88.14% screen-to-body ratio. The display supports Dolby Vision.

At the back, you will get a 13MP shooter that’s 4K video-capable. There’s an 8MP 1080p camera on the front as well. The Pad has four speakers, one for each corner of the tablet, with support for Dolby Atmos.

Additionally, the tablet has a massive 9,510mAh battery with a 67W SuperVOOC charging speed. OnePlus touts a full charge in 80 minutes. OnePlus offers seamless transitions between the Pad and OnePlus smartphones including the option for the tablet to use the phone’s network connection to access the internet.

The OnePlus Pad comes in Halo Green colour and a ‘Star Orbit’ engraving. Moreover, you can buy an additional Magnetic Keyboard, a Folio case, and the OnePlus Stylo – a stylus for note-taking and drawing on the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad will go on pre-order in Europe, India, and North America this April. There is no information about its availability in other markets. Moreover, the company has also not revealed the pricing information yet.

