OnePlus: More New Devices Coming in July Launch Event

Mark your calendars, tech enthusiasts! OnePlus, fresh off the heels of a major product launch last week, is reportedly planning another summer event to unveil a trio of exciting new devices. This news comes courtesy of a frequent leaker with a solid track record. While the exact date (July 16th) deserves a hint of caution, the three rumored devices have been generating buzz for some time now.

The star of the show is likely to be the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, the successor to the popular Nord 3 mid-ranger launched last year. Interestingly, details about the Nord 4 have been scarce in recent weeks, casting doubt on a July reveal. However, recent leaks suggest otherwise.

According to another source, the Nord 4 5G is expected to boast a powerful Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 processor, a smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, and a capable triple-camera system. This powerhouse is rumored to carry a price tag approximately $420 USD, making it a strong contender in the budget 5G smartphone market.

While the Nord CE 4 Lite just launched last week, the Nord 4 is expected to offer superior specs at a slightly higher price point. However, unlike the Lite version, the Nord 4 might not be available in all global markets, with the US likely missing out.

Beyond the Nord 4

While the Nord 4 is grabbing headlines, whispers suggest OnePlus might have two more surprises in store. Details are scarce at the moment, but speculation revolves around a new addition to the company’s popular wearables line and a potential tablet offering.

With the wearables market booming, it wouldn’t be surprising to see OnePlus capitalize on this trend. As for the tablet, it could be a strategic move to compete with other tech giants offering large-screen devices for productivity and entertainment.

Unveiling the Mystery

With the official launch event inching closer, the next few weeks are likely to see a flurry of leaks and rumors. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates on what OnePlus has in store for its summer surprise party!