OnePlus N10 Tax Payable:

PKR 25306 (On Passport)

PKR 30114 (On ID Card)

OnePlus N100 Tax Payable:

PKR 10923 (On Passport)

PKR 13000 (On ID Card)

The above listed is the import duty for the new OnePlus N series on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

OnePlus N series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus N Series PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost which will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward your phone would be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

And luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.