This month is going to be very excited, as many big smartphone manufacturers are going to launch their smartphones this month. Vivo is also having an event on July 15 to launch its S10 series. Tecno is also planning to launch its smartphone this month. Now, OnePlus is also all ready to bring Nord 2 5G this month. The company is planning to launch the phone on July 22.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Confirms to Have 6.43” Fluid AMOLED display

We already know some key specs of the phone. Now, the company has also confirmed one of the key specs. OnePlus has teased the phone with a Dimensity 1200 chipset. Now, the company revealed that it will have a 6.43” Fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and will be HDR10+ certified.

As compared to the OnePlus Nord and the cheaper Nord CE, the panel has pretty much the same diagonal and specifications. While the resolution is not specifically mentioned. Moreover, the MediaTek chipset that will power the Nord 2 will be a customized version by OnePlus. The chipset will come with an improved response during gaming and a better photography experience. Moreover, the AI hardware will come with support for DOL-HDR, which means capturing several exposures simultaneously to reduce ghosting.

The previous leaks have also revealed that the phone will come with a 50 MP main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

