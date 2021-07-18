We already know that OnePlus is also planning to bring the Nord 2 5G this month. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders and also shined on many certifications. However now, OnePlus has confirmed the Nord 2 5G design. The company has posted a teaser of the Nord 2 5G on its social media accounts.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Design Confirmed in Latest Teaser

The image shows the Nord 2 5G’s rear side, which is similar to the OnePlus 9’s. It has a OnePlus logo, and a camera island in the top-left corner housing three cameras, with the primary already confirmed to use a 50MP Sony IMX7666 sensor with OIS.

Unfortunately, the poster doesn’t show the front side of the Nord 2 5G. But thanks to the previous reports, we know that the phone will pack a screen with a punch-hole display. OnePlus has also confirmed that the phone will have a 6.43″ 90Hz AMOLED panel. The company didn’t reveal the resolution. But we hope that it will be a FullHD+ screen.

OnePlus has also confirmed some other key specs. For instance, Nord 2 5G will be powered by a custom-developed Dimensity 1200 SoC called Dimensity 1200-AI, The phone will run Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3. OnePlus has also promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates for the Nord 2 5G.

OnePlus is planning to officially launch the phone on July 22. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days.

