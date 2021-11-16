OnePlus Nord 2 ‘Pac-Man’ edition arrives with glowing back design

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition smartphone features a fluorescent back design that shines in the dark, a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, and Android 11 as standard.

In terms of hardware, the new OnePlus phone is identical to the one released in July. It does, however, have a number of cosmetic improvements as well as all-new packaging to reflect the classic maze action game. The back panel of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition differs from that of the original OnePlus Nord 2 in that it has a glossy Pac-Man-inspired surface that shines in the dark.

Packaging

The Pac-Man Version comes with special packaging, which includes a new custom box design and wrapping paper. The packaging features a simple white design with a grid of dots and iridescent Pac-Man and OnePlus logos.

Key Specifications of Oneplus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition

The 6.43-inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED punch hole display on the Pac-Man edition smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone has 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC with 6nm technology is used in the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 11.3 operating system. It will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery and a 65W fast charger.

In terms of optics, the Pac-Man edition includes a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP mono sensor. The selfie camera must have a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The OnePlus Nord 2 boasts a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

Onboard storage on the OnePlus Nord 2 game Edition is 256GB. 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C connector are among the connectivity choices. An accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the display.