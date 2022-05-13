OnePlus Nord 2T 5G All Set for Its Unveiling on May 19

OPPO has confirmed it that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will have its official announcement next week on the 19th May, at 4PM CEST which makes 7:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

OnePlus have been parting this information via emails. Along the email a landing-page is also there, which gives the visual of the lower part of the phone’s back from different angles.

The Nord 2T 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A left punch-hole cutout houses the 32 MP selfie camera. The devices is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The device will have variant based on their RAM sizes i.e. 8 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage and a RAM of 12GB and an internal storage of 256 GB. The device will run on Android 12 with Oxygen OS 12.

The battery capacity of the device is 4,500 mAh with 80W charging tech support.

In the camera section the device has triple-rear lens module with 50 MP as the main sensor with OIS, an 8 MP ultra-wide, and a 2 MP monochrome lens.

Packed with these features the expected starting price of the device is at $399 (Pkr. 77,155/-) for the base model of 8 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The features are promising and will make the wait worth while. Keep checking and stay tuned, before the unveiling and its launch we will getting more news, reports and leaks.

