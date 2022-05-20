OnePlus Nord 2T arrives with 80W Fast Charging and Processor

The OnePlus Nord 2T is today’s iterative improvement of the Nord 2. In a few areas, this phone is a small improvement over the original Nord 2 in the same way that previous “T” models in the OnePlus family are.

OnePlus Nord 2T Design

The Nord 2T has a slim design with dimensions of 159.1mm x 73.2mm x 8.2mm and a weight of 190g. The phone also has a one-of-a-kind rear camera design. The gadget has a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display panel with an FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. A punch hole in the top left corner of the display panel clearly houses the selfie camera.

Fast Charging and Processor

The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 processor is replaced by a Dimensity 1300. This should result in somewhat higher speeds as well as longer battery life. Meanwhile, charging speeds increase from the Nord 2’s 65W to the 80W seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro. And, yes, the OnePlus Nord 2T comes with a charging brick.

Nord 2T Camera

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for photography. In the punch hole cut out for selfies and video calls, a 32-megapixel IMX615 sensor is housed.

Price and Availability

The Nord 2T is available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour variants and starts at €399 (about. 32,730). The smartphone is available for pre-order and will be available in Europe on May 24.