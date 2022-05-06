OnePlus Nord 2T to be Launched with Redesign Camera Bump

The launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T is around the corner, as it is expected to be launched in May. We have got the official pictures of the the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T. The pictures give us very accurate information and idea about what to expect from the device. It is expected to be launched with a redesign camera bump.

The Nord 2T is the successor of the Nord 2T. The device is a mid-range device. Apparently the device outlook has improved if not completely changed. The improvement is visible in the Nord 2T rear side, which has become more sleeker, as the camera setup is adjusted in two cutouts rather than three cutouts. With such arrangement the camera bump has become more wider and covers almost half of the device backside, but still gives it a sleeker look.

With the exception of the Nord 2T rear camera bump it is not very different from its predecessor Nord 2. Though the housing of the lenses is different. As per the leaks the device has triple lens camera setup with two separate flash modules. The three lenses are housed in two separate large cutouts arranged above one another. The upper cutout has the main sensor, whereas the lower cutout houses the two smaller sensors. The Nord 2 also has triple lens setup but the housing of the lenses was different, it had two large cutouts with a third smaller cutout and a single flash module.

The rumor has it that the device will be coming in two colors i.e. gray and green.

Regarding the other specs of the device, it was rumored that it will cone with an octa-core Dimensity 1300 chipset whereas the Nord 2 comes with Dimensity 1200.

