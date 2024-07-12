OnePlus Nord 4 Breaks the Mold with Six Years of Security Patches & Four Major Android Updates

OnePlus is all set to launch a new range of products during its upcoming Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16. The event is confirmed to showcase the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone, the OnePlus Pad 2 tablet, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Watch 2R. Back in February, OnePlus changed the plan of offering more than five years of software support for their flagship phones, claiming it wasn’t financially viable. However, five months later, the company reconsidered its stance.

In a recent development, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu announced that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 will receive six years of security patches from its launch. This extended support outmatches the company’s previous stance, raising questions about their flagship models like the OnePlus 12, which were initially promised only five years of updates. However, let’s wait and watch whether this new policy will apply to already launched devices or only to future models like the OnePlus 13.

Additionally, Nord 4 will receive four major Android updates. The highly anticipated smartphone will outshine competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy A55 and A35, which are limited to five years of support. The Nord 4’s additional year of security patches provides a significant advantage to consumers preferring longevity.

OnePlus Nord 4 Will Boast A Unique Metal Unibody Design

The upcoming OnePlus phone will reportedly boast a unique metal unibody design, a rarity in today’s smartphone market. The company seems to have chosen this design for its “durability, beauty, permanence, and strength.” The revival of metal unibody construction, reminiscent of HTC’s iconic One M series, is a nostalgic yet innovative move. What do you think?

The company meticulously addressed the challenge of integrating 5G antennas into a metal body. They used 50% smaller antennas and strategically placed plastic inserts, ensuring signal integrity. This design strategy crushes the interference issues that previously led to the downfall of metal phones. The Nord 4’s durability is further validated by TÜV SÜD testing, which simulated 72 months of use, confirming the phone remains as eloquent as it was on day one.

The OnePlus Nord 4 launch date is set to be July 16. The smartphone combines extended software support, innovative design, and advanced durability, positioning it as a formidable competitor in the mid-range smartphone market.