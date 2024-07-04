OnePlus has announced a launch event scheduled for July 16 in Milan, Italy to launch Nord 4. The event will kick off at 3 PM local time, which corresponds to 2 PM in London, 9 AM in New York, 6 AM in Los Angeles, and 6:30 PM in India. The invite text reads:

“Some say it’s impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication, and enduring quality of metal. We say…Never Settle.”

The invite itself has a metallic look, aligning with the theme of the quote.

The highlight of this event is expected to be the official unveiling of the OnePlus Nord 4. This device has been widely leaked and rumoured to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V, which was recently launched in China.

OnePlus Nord 4 Launch Event Scheduled for July 16

The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1240×2772 pixels, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 2,150 nits. It will come with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, paired with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.0. The phone’s camera setup includes a 50 MP main rear camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8 MP ultrawide camera, and a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies. Additionally, it will house a 5,500 mAh battery with support for 100W wired charging. The Nord 4 will run on Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 right out of the box.

In addition to the Nord 4, OnePlus might also reveal the OnePlus Watch 2R at this event. The Watch 2R, which launched in China as the OnePlus Watch 2, will have a different design for its international release, hence the different name. The Watch 2R will be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Watch 2, offering similar features but at a lower price point.

Another potential announcement at the event is the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. These earbuds have been the subject of recent leaks, hinting at new features and improvements over the previous generation.

With these exciting new products, OnePlus continues to expand its portfolio, offering a range of devices that combine cutting-edge technology with elegant design. Fans and tech enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the official unveiling to see what innovations OnePlus will bring to the table this time.