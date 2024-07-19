OnePlus Nord 4 PTA Tax & Customs Duty in Pakistan

Oneplus has launched the Nord 4 recently with a metal body, SD 7+ Gen 3, and plenty of AI features. However, keep in mind that anyone who wants to import the phone to Pakistan will have to pay the PTA tax to use any cellular network.

OnePlus Nord 4 PTA Tax

Model PTA Tax on Passport (PKR) PTA Tax on CNIC (PKR) OnePlus Nord 4 80,500/-. 101,200/-.

The above listed is the import duty for the new OnePlus Nord 4 on both an ID card and passport.

Disclaimer: Taxes are approximate and may vary from 5-10%, not more.

OnePlus Nord series is an exquisite range of smartphones with super specifications. It is the latest series from the OnePlus with all the modern features. OnePlus Nord Series PTA Tax or customs duty is mentioned above to let you know the precise cost that will be incurred upon you importing any smartphone of this series to Pakistan.

Point to remember:

One thing you must remember is that the deadline for the payment of tax is 60 days, and afterward, your phone will be blocked by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Luckily, now you can dial *8484# or visit the PTA Dirbs Portal to know about the tax amount that can easily be paid in any “Telecom Franchise (Jazz, Ufone, Telenor, Zong)” near you.

Here’s the link to PTA Dirbs Portal, if you need more info.