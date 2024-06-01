While OnePlus launched the Nord CE4 back in April, the anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 has yet to make its official launch. However, recent rumours suggest that this will soon change. The buzz indicates that the OnePlus Nord 4 will be official sometime during the third week of July, likely between July 15 and July 21.

If this rumour holds true, the announcement of the Nord 4 will come almost exactly one year after the Nord 3 launch. This timing aligns with OnePlus’ pattern of annual updates for its Nord series, keeping fans and tech enthusiasts eager for the latest upgrades and features.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will most likely be a rebranded version of the Ace 3V, which debuts in China in March. If this is the case, the Nord 4 will come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset. This chipset is famous for the best-performing SoC (System on Chip) in Qualcomm’s 7 series, promising smooth performance and efficient power management.

OnePlus Nord 4 Rumored to Launch in Second Half of July

In terms of specifications, the rebranded Ace 3V, or the Nord 4, will feature a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1240×2772 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. This display promises a peak brightness of 2,150 nits, ensuring clear and vibrant visuals even in bright outdoor conditions. Moreover, it will come in two RAM options: 12GB and 16GB, along with storage capacities of 256GB and 512GB, catering to different user needs.

For photography enthusiasts, the Nord 4 will sport a robust camera setup. This includes a 50 MP main camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharper and more stable shots, an 8 MP ultrawide camera for expansive landscape photos, and a 16 MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls. This versatile camera array should appeal to a wide range of users, from casual snappers to more serious photographers.

Battery life is a crucial aspect for many smartphone users, and the Nord 4 seems set to impress in this department as well. The phone will house a substantial 5,500 mAh battery, which should easily last through a full day of heavy usage. Additionally, the device will also support fast charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phones and get back to their activities without long interruptions.

On the software front, the OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to ship with Android 14 right out of the box, overlaid with OnePlus’ custom OxygenOS 14. This combination will provide a smooth, user-friendly experience, with OxygenOS known for its clean interface and useful customization options.

In summary, if the rumours are accurate, the OnePlus Nord 4 will bring significant upgrades and features that build upon the success of its predecessor. With its powerful chipset, impressive display, versatile camera system, and robust battery life, the Nord 4 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. Fans and potential buyers will be eagerly awaiting the official announcement to see if the device lives up to the hype.