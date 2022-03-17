OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Leaks about Chipset, Camera & Charging Tech

OPPO OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the new device that is creating the ripples in the upcoming device market. Here in this post we have got some more details that surfaced about its chipset, camera and charging tech.

According to the FCC certifications a device with model number GN2200 has been certified, this model is expected to be the Lite phone of OnePlus CE 2 Lite.

The new OnePlus CE 2 Lite is said to be equipped Snapdragon chipset and will support 5G connectivity (bands: 2, 25, 41, 66, 71). This is different than their other Nord 2 models which were equipped with Dimensity. Now which version of Snapdragon it will be having, it will be either Snapdragon 480+ chipset or Snapdragon 695. Both appear to use the same code name “holi”. The Snapdragon 695 uses the newer CPU cores (based on A78 instead of A76) and an Adreno 619 (vs. 619L). Assessing the rumors it can be concluded that Nord CE 2 Lite will be having the 695 chipset with Android and a 6GB of RAM.

According to TUV Rheinland certifications the new device will be having a 4,500 mAh battery with a 33W fast charging tech. The display size is said to be 6.6-inches.

The device is rumored to have a triple camera module. The two lenses of the triple module are a depth sensor and a macro cam. The selfie/ front camera is expected to be a 16 MP sensor.

Now regarding its release or launch date nothing can be said. The documentation and all the other requirements for the launch are ready but as the company has not said anything yet, so we do not now when it will be launched. Though we can be hopeful and assume that it will be soon.

