OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Show Design Details

OnePlus is all set to wrap off its highly anticipated handset the Nord CE 3 this year. We have been getting leaks and rumors regarding the upcoming handset for many weeks. Aside from some specs, we already got our hands on some official-looking renders. Recently, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images surfaced online confirming the design and showing us the handset from all angles. No doubt, the latest live images are confirming the validity of the initial renders.

Here’s What We Know So Far About OnePlus Nord CE 3

It is quite clear from the live images that the upcoming handset will have a glossy, chrome-like finish on the back and a matte green-accented side frame together with the power button on the right. The latter will also sport a fingerprint reader, which isn’t surprising at all. Some of the previous rumors claimed that the upcoming handset will feature a 6.7-inch IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The point worth mentioning here is that this feature seems like a downgrade over the Nord CE 2, as it rocked an OLED screen.

Rumors claim that there will be camera rings on the back of the handset, along with the centered punch-hole for the front-facing camera. The smartphone will have an overall thicker bottom bezel. A few previous rumors suggested that the device will come with Snapdragon 695 SoC. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery together with 67W fast charging in order to keep its lights on. Let me tell you that the choice of the chipset will also be a downgrade over the Nord CE 2, as its predecessor had a more capable Dimensity 900 with support for 4K video recording.

We are quite curious about the price of the smartphone, however, we will likely know more about the handset in July this year when the Nord CE 3 is actually rumored to debut. There had been no official words regarding it yet. Stay tuned!

