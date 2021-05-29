An officially disclosed OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to arrive on June 10 this year. Just after the official teaser, a new report revealed on the upcoming Nord gadget, which reveals important characteristics of the mid-range device.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is Expected to Arrive Next Month with 64MP Massive Camera

The latest device will come with Snapdragon 750G SOC step down from the original OnePlus Nord Snapdragon 765G, according to a report by Android Central. The display might have been a 90 Hz refresh panel with a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel, the same one as the original onePlus Nord.

With regard to the camera, Nord CE5G has two secondary cameras and a 64MP primary camera. The report does not disclose the secondary camera specs, although ultra-wide and macro units are expected to be equipped. It is claimed that the front selfie camera will come with 16MP shooter.

The design of the phone will be similar to the OnePlus 9 series. This indicates that the device will come with rectangular basic camera set-up, on the top left corner of the back panel.

Not complete specs details are revealed about the Nord CE 5G, on June 10 OnePlus is throwing a launch event and we will learn more about the upcoming device. The price range is not revealed, and its sales will be start week later after launch on June 16.

