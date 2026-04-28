OnePlus has shared more specs of its upcoming Nord CE6 Lite smartphone ahead of its official launch. The phone will go official on May 7. The device will be introduced alongside the Nord CE6, and it appears that OnePlus is aiming to strengthen its position in the mid-range smartphone market with a combination of solid performance, modern features, and long-term software support.

At the core of the Nord CE6 Lite is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. This chipset is expected to deliver reliable performance for everyday tasks such as browsing, streaming, and multitasking, while also being capable enough for casual gaming. By choosing this processor, OnePlus seems to be focusing on efficiency and balanced performance rather than pushing for flagship-level power.

OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite Specs Revealed Ahead of Launch

One of the standout features of the device is its display. The Nord CE6 Lite comes with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ screen that supports a 144Hz refresh rate. This is a notable upgrade in its category, as a higher refresh rate ensures smoother scrolling, more responsive animations, and an overall improved user experience. Whether users are navigating through apps or playing games, the display is expected to feel fluid and sharp.

In terms of camera capabilities, the phone features a 50-megapixel main rear camera. This should allow users to capture detailed and vibrant photos in good lighting conditions. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera designed for video calls and self-portraits. While the camera setup may not be groundbreaking, it appears to be practical and suitable for everyday photography needs.

Battery life is another area where the Nord CE6 Lite aims to impress. The device comes with a large 7,000 mAh battery, which is significantly bigger than what is typically seen in this segment. This should provide extended usage time, potentially lasting more than a full day on a single charge for most users. Additionally, the phone supports 45W wired charging. It will allow users to quickly recharge and get back to using their device without long interruptions.

On the software side, the Nord CE6 Lite will run Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 on top. OxygenOS is known for offering a clean and user-friendly interface, along with useful customization options. OnePlus has also confirmed that the device will receive five years of security updates. However, the company has not specified how many major Android updates the phone will get.

Overall, the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite appears to be a well-rounded smartphone designed for users who want dependable performance, a smooth display, and long battery life without spending too much. With its official launch just around the corner, it will be interesting to see how it is priced and how it competes with other devices in the same category.