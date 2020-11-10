OnePlus Nord SE with 65W Fast Charging, will Launch in Next Year Q1





OnePlus Nord SE is said to be the next addition to the OnePlus Nord lineup, which includes the OnePlus Nord, the OnePlus Nord N10 5 G, and the OnePlus Nord N100. The report claims that the OnePlus is working on an additional budget-friendly Nord smartphone with fast charges of 65W, which is actually available only on the significantly more expensive OnePlus 8T. The presence of the Nord SE is expected early next year. OnePlus has not shared the rumored OnePlus Nord SE so far.

OnePlus Nord SE Expected Specs & Price

An Android Central report, citing insider sources, states that the next device in the Nord series is Nord SE. It would be a smartphone that works economical but has some main features. The report says it comes with a 4,500-mAh, 65W fast-charging battery. OnePlus launched Warp Charge 65 with its OnePlus 8 T, which is still relatively pricey, but cheaper than the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 selection starts with the OnePlus 8 base model in Pakistan, which costs Rs 87,000.

In addition, the report adds that the Nord SE is fitted with an OnePlus Nord AMOLED display. The device was rumored to be named ‘Ebba’ in the first quarter of 2021. Soon after OnePlus 9, which should be launched before the usual mid-March flagship cycle, this could happen. Moreover, the Nord SE has been said to be sold only in India and Europe at the start.

Note that OnePlus did not reveal information about this rumored Nord SE, so this piece of information at this point is speculation. OnePlus 9 is claimed to be the company’s new flagship, and recently three different models and two are called OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9 T or onePlus 9 Ultra may be known as the third. The OnePlus 9 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 875 SoC, which has yet to be revealed.

