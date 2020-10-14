OnePlus Nord Special Edition will be Available in Gray Ash Colour

Onsa Mustafa
OnePlus Nord Special Edition

OnePlus is having an event to launch the 8T alongside a special edition, OnePlus Nord. The phone has appeared in many leaks and teasers. Now, the special edition has appeared in a new teaser and it looked like it will bring back a new colour this time. OnePlus Nord will be available in Gray Ash Colour.

OnePlus Nord Special Edition will be available in Gray Ash Colour

Previous reports claim that the Nord will be available in two colour options- Blue Marble and Gray Onyx. Alongside these phones, the company is also planning to bring two new TWS earphones with the OnePlus Buds Z and Bullets Wireless Z Bass edition

The company released an image teaser earlier, that shows that the OnePlus logo is surrounded by stones, hinting at a Sandstone finish for the special model of OnePlus Nord. The photo is accompanied by the caption, “Beauty is everywhere. Find it with OnePlusNord. Know More October 14.”

The new Nord colour will be announced at the OnePlus 8T event, which is going to happen today. We will surely get more information about the phone in no time. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

