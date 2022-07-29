OnePlus Nord Watch Leaked Hinting At Different Design

OnePlus launched a smartwatch called the OnePlus Watch back in April 2021. The smartwatch was quite affordable and had some solid hardware. However, it had a number of software issues. Today, we have come to know that Oneplus is again wrapping up to launch a new smartwatch named as OnePlus Nord. OnePlus Nord Watch is also expected to be a cheaper watch with a different look as compared to its predecessor.

Oneplus Nord Watch Will have an Apple-esque rounded rectangular display

According to the latest reports, the new wearable by OnePlus has taken obvious inspiration from Apple Watch. The all-new wearable will come with Apple-esque rounded rectangular display. It will not come with the circular design that we saw on last year’s OnePlus watch. In addition to that, the upcoming watch will have a central crown on the right-hand side, with lifted strap connections on the top and bottom.

Some more features and details surrounding the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch and N Health are mentioned down below:

Heart-rate monitoring

Blood Oxygen

Activity Reminders

Step Tracking

Exercises

Sleep Monitoring

Women Health

OnePlus Avatar

The smartwatch is expected to be cheaper than the last year’s release. It is expected to make its way to the Indian market first. However, there had been no official words regarding the launch date yet. There is a possibility that OnePlus may reveal it alongside its next smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, on August 3. However, it is also more than possible that this OnePlus Nord Watch may not become officially available in the US. We will have to wait for the official announcement. Till then stay tuned for more updates. Oneplus launched its first Nord Device back in 2020. At that time, there weren’t a lot of Nord branded products. However, the company launched multiple Nord products in 2022, including Nord Buds. We have also come to know that Oneplus might follow Xiaomi’s approach to make Nord an independent brand or a sub-brand of the company. If you want to know more about it, click here. Also Read: OnePlus 10T Leaks In All Its Glory