OnePlus Nord Watch Specs Surfaced Online Ahead Of Launch

OnePlus launched a smartwatch called the OnePlus Watch back in April 2021. The smartwatch was quite affordable and had some solid hardware. However, it had a number of software issues. We all know that now Oneplus is wrapping up to launch a new smartwatch named as OnePlus Nord. Recently, OnePlus Nord Watch specs surfaced online prior to its launch. The upcoming watch is expected to have an AMOLED display, more than 100 fitness settings, and a battery life of up to ten days.

Expected OnePlus Nord Watch Specs & Features

According to the latest updates, the watch will have a rectangular shape and a spinning crown on the right bumper. The point worth mentioning here is that it will be the first product produced by the company to have the OnePlus “Nord” label. The OnePlus Nord Wired headphones have debuted as the brand’s recent entry into the audio product market. The fact is that this trademark was solely connected to affordably priced OnePlus devices yet.

Some rumors claim that the OnePlus Nord Watch will have a 45.2mm AMOLED display with a 368×448 pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch is anticipated to include 105 workout modes with functions for tracking the health of women. It is expected to provide a battery life of up to 10 days. In addition to all this, a SpO2 tracker, an optical heart rate sensor, and a sleep tracker are expected to be a part of the OnePlus Nord Watch. There will be a companion software called the OnePlus N Health with the wearable, along with Bluetooth connectivity capability.

It is being said that the watch will come in numerous kinds and variations including ones with both circular and rectangular dials. The round dial variant is tipped to come in three variations, each with a resolution of 240×240 pixels and 390×390 pixels. According to some reports, the OnePlus Nord Watch might be available in 240×280 and 368×448 pixel resolutions.