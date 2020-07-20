Just like other companies, OnePlus is going to launch its first mid-range 5G smartphone, OnePlus Nord. It will cost under $500 to make it accessible to most of the people. The phone has appeared in many leaks and render. Moreover, the company has also officially confirmed some of its key specs. Let’s have a look at them.

OnePlus Nord 5G is Launching Tomorrow with Four Cameras at the Back

First of all, the phone will have a 6.44-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. It is also the company’s first phone to come with a dual selfie camera. It will have a 32MP main sensor with an ultra-wide camera.

Moreover, the coming Nord 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 765G. Also, the phone will come with 12GB RAM. The storage is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB options. Additionally, the phone will have a 4,115 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging support.

Furthermore, the phone will come with quad-camera setup at the back. It will have a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. There will be a 105° ultrawide camera with an 8MP sensor, a 5MP depth sensor and a macro camera.

There are also rumours that there will be a “lite” version too with Snapdragon 690 and 6BG RAM. But it is not sure whether it will launch tomorrow or not.

The OnePlus Nord 5G will launch tomorrow, July 21. Stay tuned for more official information about the phone tomorrow.

