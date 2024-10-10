OnePlus Open 2 Expected to Launch in Early 2025

Following the successful launch of the OnePlus Open in 2023, widely praised as one of the best foldable phones of the year, tech fanatics are eagerly awaiting its sequel. According to the latest rumors, the next generation, possibly named the OnePlus Open 2 will launch in Q1 2025. The handset will come with a plethora of exciting features that could raise the bar for foldable phones once again.

According to a well-known tipster, the OPPO Find N5 will launch in Q1 2025. OnePlus Open was a rebranded version of the OPPO Find N3 outside of China, the Find N5 will likely be known as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets. This launch timeline makes sense as it aligns with the traditional launch patterns of both brands.

OnePlus Open 2 to Debut in 2025: Foldable Phone Evolution Continues with Exciting Features

OPPO is reportedly testing the Find X8 Ultra’s quad-camera system on the Find N5. However, it will ultimately stick to a triple-camera setup similar to the original OnePlus Open. It will not be a downgrade for sure, as the OnePlus Open delivered excellent camera performance. It featured a 64MP 3x periscope lens that stood out among foldables.

The OnePlus Open 2 will bring a host of other improvements based on recent leaks. Among the most prominent upgrades is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which promises faster performance and better efficiency. Moreover, it will boast a sub-10mm thickness, making it one of the slimmest foldables on the market. Rumors also suggest a 50MP main camera, an iconic alert slider, and water resistance, making this handset more versatile for day-to-day use.

OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 will take foldable technology to the next level. While camera enthusiasts may wish for hardware comparable to the best flagship phones, the rumored advancements in design, performance, and usability can make the OnePlus Open 2 one of the most refined foldables to date.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the expected launch in early 2025!

