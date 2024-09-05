The OPPO Find N3, which launched globally as the OnePlus Open, received widespread praise for its innovative design and performance. Now, attention is shifting towards its successor, the OPPO Find N5, which will debut as the OnePlus Open 2 in global markets. Leaked information is already providing a glimpse into what this new foldable device might offer, and it seems poised to deliver significant improvements. Reports are claiming that OnePlus Open 2 will be the thinnest foldable phone.

According to a post by well-known Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find N5 will come equipped with a 2K folding screen, offering sharper visuals and a more immersive display experience. The device will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset (SM8750), ensuring top-tier performance for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. Along with the powerful processor, the foldable will feature a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP main sensor and a periscope camera, which promises enhanced zoom capabilities and better photography options.

OnePlus Open 2 Set to Break Records as the Thinnest Foldable Phone

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming OPPO Find N5 is its design. The leaker claims the device will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor, with a thickness in the 9.xmm range. This would make it thinner than competitors like the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (10.5mm) and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (12.1mm), potentially putting it on par with the slim HONOR Magic V3 (9.2mm). In fact, there is speculation that the Find N5 could set a new record for thinness in the foldable phone category.

In addition to its sleek design, the OPPO Find N5 will include an alert slider, a feature much appreciated by OnePlus users, and water resistance, improving upon the IPX4 splash resistance of the Find N3 and OnePlus Open. These enhancements would offer better durability and functionality for users in various environments.

Reports suggest that the OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 could launch in the first quarter of 2025. The new models will also feature a large ~6,000mAh battery and an “ultra-flat” folding screen, both of which would further enhance the overall user experience.

With these upgrades, the OPPO Find N5 and OnePlus Open 2 are shaping up to be significant advancements in the foldable smartphone market, offering better performance, design, and durability than their predecessors.