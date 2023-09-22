OnePlus Open Will Launch Sooner Than Expected

OnePlus is officially gearing up to launch its first foldable phone dubbed OnePlus Open soon. Some previous reports suggested that the handset will launch in the second half of this year. However, now it seems like we’re nearing a launch date. The company is expected to reveal the OnePlus Open launch date soon.

What We Know About OnePlus Open So Far

When OnePlus was asked why the company is choosing to launch a foldable now, its CEO Robin Liu stated:

“The company has spent a lot of time on research and development in order to get it right before launching.”

He further said that the company has spent an alarming amount of time on the new form factor, research, and development. One of the actual reasons is that the company wants to start integrations on hardware and software for their own devices. These products are expected to bring the best-in-class hardware, performance, and software experience to the users, according to the OnePlus CEO.

One of the biggest reasons behind launching the foldable now is based on feedback from its community and due to the ongoing trend in the industry. OnePlus CEO Kinder revealed that the company’s first foldable phone will “have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience”. He said that OnePlus wants to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.