OnePlus & Oppo Merger: Both Brands to act as an Independent Entity

The news regarding OnePlus & Oppo Merger is circulating on the internet for the last few days and now it is added by another revelation that OnePlus will act as an independent entity. Even last week, Pete Lau, Ceo OnePlus revealed the company’s plan to further integrate with OPPO. However, he did not mention how this integration will actually work. lThe leakster, Evan Blass has come across a document that is actually a brief memo provided for the company’s PR that explains the integration terms and conditions.

OnePlus & Oppo Merger- What’s Next

The memo reveals that Oneplus will become a brand within Oppo but it will continue to function independently. It also added that Pete Lau will be looking after the product strategies for both Oppo and OnePlus.

The memo clears all the ambiguities:

“With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products,”. “It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.”

Both the companies, OnePlus and Oppo, have already merged their R&D departments last year, so the new integration will further streamline the ongoing operations.

At the customers’ end, nothing much will change as due to shared ownership, the devices from both the companies also shared similarities. It seems like now OnePlus has established and can take this collaboration instead of acting like a startup. The overall scenario is quite the same to Huawei and Honor collaboration as both the brands act as separate entities.

Are you planning to buy a new device? The comparison below will help you decide!

Also Read: OnePlus 9 or Galaxy S21 Ultra: Which flagship worth buying



