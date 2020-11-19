OnePlus OxygenOS gets an update with 7 new features

Oneplus OxygenOS is undeniably one of the smartest Android skins out there. It give customers a nice range of useful features and customizability, while still keeping a near-stock Android look. To do this the organisation pays keen attention to what its customers want and holds Open Ears forums around the world on a daily basis to communicate directly with the audience for feedback.

OnePlus unveiled the IDEAS programme earlier this year in March in an attempt to streamline this mechanism and give more people the ability to provide input.

The FPS counter will be taken to Game Space by the update. It would be necessary for each programme to change the volume level independently. The possibilities for lock screen customization will grow. The wireless data transfer feature from the OnePlus mobile to the PC will be added, and vice versa.

The Snapdragon 875 chip, an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, IP68 protection, a pair of stereo speakers and NFC are among the features of the latest OnePlus 9 product line. 65W should be the fast-charging power. There will be no sub-screen camera here but the middle of the upper part of the monitor will give a circular hole.

Network reports say that the organisation will raise the number of devices in the series to three in the case of the OnePlus 9, where the base version was assigned the product code of LE2110.

OnePlus even said the True one-handed mode was dismissed because most users enable the one-handed mode instead of doing a sequence of continuous actions to do one fast action. Finally, the company disclosed that other characteristics, such as Google Notifications for the stock SMS app, improve the adaptive brightness, restrict the battery when charging to 80&, variable charging speed, etc.