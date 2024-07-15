OnePlus Pad 2 Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch
Leaked OnePlus Pad 2 Price
A reliable tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared what appears to be the pricing details for the OnePlus Pad 2, along with its accessories, on X (formerly Twitter). According to Brar, the OnePlus Pad 2 will come with a price tag of ₹45,999 (approximately $550), the Smart Keyboard at ₹11,999 (approximately $144), and the Stylo 2 at ₹5,000 (approximately $60). However, Brar highlights that the tablet’s launch price may include a temporary promotional discount.
Just for context, the original OnePlus Pad was launched at $480 in the US. There have been no words regarding the official US pricing for the OnePlus Pad 2 yet. The leaked Indian pricing indicates a possible price hike for the new model. However, this bump might be justified given the noteworthy upgrades the Pad 2 offers.
Enhanced Features & Specifications
The OnePlus Pad 2 will reportedly come with several enhancements over its predecessor. Here’s a quick comparison:
- Display: The Pad 2 features a larger 12.1-inch LCD, compared to the 11.61-inch panel on the original.
- Processor: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will power it, whereas the first-gen device ran on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.
- Battery and Charging: The Pad 2 will reportedly retain the 9,510mAh battery and 67W fast-wired charging like the original model.
- Cameras: The 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera are also anticipated to carry over from the previous generation.
The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will take place on July 16, at 9:00 AM ET. The company plans to unveil three more devices: the Nord 4, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro at the upcoming event. The tech community is eagerly awaiting the official launch. Moreover, the leaked pricing and improved features of the OnePlus Pad 2 are generating considerable buzz. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 promises to deliver promising specs and performance, potentially making it worth the anticipated price increase. What do you think? Are you excited to catch the first glimpse of the much-anticipated OnePlus tablet? Do share with us in the comment section.
