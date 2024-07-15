OnePlus Pad 2 Price Leaks Ahead Of Launch

The tech industry is quite excited as major players are about to unveil their latest innovations. The tech giant, Samsung recently held its Galaxy Unpacked event. Google is gearing up for its Pixel event next month. Amidst this flurry of activity, OnePlus is all set to steal the spotlight with its Summer Launch Event later this week, launching the much-anticipated OnePlus Pad 2. We have been getting a lot of rumors and leaks about the upcoming OnePlus tablet for many weeks. Recently, the OnePlus Pad 2 price was leaked. Let’s delve into what the new leak reveals.

Leaked OnePlus Pad 2 Price

A reliable tipster Yogesh Brar recently shared what appears to be the pricing details for the OnePlus Pad 2, along with its accessories, on X (formerly Twitter). According to Brar, the OnePlus Pad 2 will come with a price tag of ₹45,999 (approximately $550), the Smart Keyboard at ₹11,999 (approximately $144), and the Stylo 2 at ₹5,000 (approximately $60). However, Brar highlights that the tablet’s launch price may include a temporary promotional discount.

Just for context, the original OnePlus Pad was launched at $480 in the US. There have been no words regarding the official US pricing for the OnePlus Pad 2 yet. The leaked Indian pricing indicates a possible price hike for the new model. However, this bump might be justified given the noteworthy upgrades the Pad 2 offers.

Enhanced Features & Specifications

The OnePlus Pad 2 will reportedly come with several enhancements over its predecessor. Here’s a quick comparison:

Display : The Pad 2 features a larger 12.1-inch LCD, compared to the 11.61-inch panel on the original.

: The Pad 2 features a larger 12.1-inch LCD, compared to the 11.61-inch panel on the original. Processor : The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will power it, whereas the first-gen device ran on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip.

: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will power it, whereas the first-gen device ran on a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. Battery and Charging : The Pad 2 will reportedly retain the 9,510mAh battery and 67W fast-wired charging like the original model.

: The Pad 2 will reportedly retain the 9,510mAh battery and 67W fast-wired charging like the original model. Cameras: The 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera are also anticipated to carry over from the previous generation.

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will take place on July 16, at 9:00 AM ET. The company plans to unveil three more devices: the Nord 4, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro at the upcoming event. The tech community is eagerly awaiting the official launch. Moreover, the leaked pricing and improved features of the OnePlus Pad 2 are generating considerable buzz. If you’re in the market for a new tablet, the OnePlus Pad 2 promises to deliver promising specs and performance, potentially making it worth the anticipated price increase. What do you think? Are you excited to catch the first glimpse of the much-anticipated OnePlus tablet? Do share with us in the comment section.