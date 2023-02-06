Advertisement

OnePlus is having an event on February 7 to launch some of its most-awaited devices. The company will launch its new OnePlus Pad at the event. The OnePlus 11 is also making its global debut at that event too. The tablet has so far been portrayed in some dark “speculative renders”. The company also teased it in late January. Now, the OnePlus Pad leaks in a new official-looking image revealing some interesting features.

OnePlus Pad Leaks in New Official-Looking Image Reveling Giant Rear Camera

A press render of the OnePlus Pad shared by @evleaks reveals the tablet’s design in all its glory. The upcoming tablet will come with a large, circular island for the rear camera. However, the device’s front looks more like Apple’s iPad Air thanks to its slim and rounded bezels. Unlike other tablets, the rear camera is not aligned to one corner of the device.

The device portrayed here seems to be in a green colourway. Aside from the camera placement, it pretty much looks like any other tablet. The screen bezels seem small enough, the frame seems pretty flat, and the back might be glass.

Some previous renders have also revealed the OnePlus Pad’s internals. The tablet will have an 11.6-inch 144Hz LCD panel. It will come with a massive 9,500mAh battery, and support for 67W wired fast charging.

OnePlus itself has not revealed any information about the tablet. But don’t worry, the device is launching tomorrow. We will get all the details about the Pad tomorrow. So stay tuned.

