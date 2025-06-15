After launching the powerful OnePlus Pad 3 with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chip, OnePlus is now working on a more affordable tablet. The new device may be called the OnePlus Pad Lite, and it is expected to launch soon with some modest yet appealing features.

According to leaks, the OnePlus Pad Lite will come with the MediaTek Helio G100 processor. It will run on Android 15, topped with OxygenOS 15.0.1. This will likely offer a clean and smooth user experience, similar to other OnePlus devices.

OnePlus Pad Lite: Budget Android Tablet Tipped to Launch Soon

The tablet is said to feature an 11-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. While it may not be OLED, the display still promises decent visuals for everyday use. Under the hood, the Pad Lite will pack a 9,340 mAh battery, which should be enough for extended use. However, the charging speed has not yet been revealed.

In terms of performance, the tablet will come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. More memory options may also be available at launch. For photography and video calls, it will have two 5MP cameras—one on the front and one on the back.

The Pad Lite will come in Wi-Fi and cellular versions, making it more versatile for users on the go. It will weigh around 539 grams and have a body size of 254.9 x 166.5 x 7.4 mm, making it slim and easy to carry.

The device will likely launch in an Aero Blue colour. OnePlus is also selling a matching folio cover, which can act as a kickstand, perfect for watching videos or working hands-free.

As of now, OnePlus has not officially confirmed the Pad Lite. But if the leaks are accurate, the tablet could become a solid option for users looking for a stylish and affordable Android tablet.

For those wanting a high-performance option, the OnePlus Pad 3 remains a top choice with its flagship specs. Stay tuned for more updates on the Pad Lite as we wait for official word from OnePlus.