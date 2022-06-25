OnePlus Plans To Launch New Earbuds & Smartwatches In 2022

According to a new report, OnePlus will release a number of new products, including new earbuds and smartwatches. OnePlus entered the smartwatch market in 2021 with the release of the OnePlus Watch and the OnePlus Band fitness tracker. The former was poorly received due to buggy software, while the latter, which did not launch in the United States, had to compete with established brands such as Xiaomi and its globally best-selling Mi Band line.

The information comes from tipper Mukul Sharma, who believes the earbuds will be released alongside the next OnePlus phone in the third quarter of this year. One of the two upcoming TWS earbuds will reportedly bear the Nord moniker, while the other will most likely bear the OnePlus moniker.

The Nord Buds are already available in the United States and India, implying that the upcoming buds will be a new model. While no pricing information is available, the new Nord model is expected to be more expensive than the Nord Buds. In terms of the rumoured new OnePlus Buds, they could be a successor to the Buds Z2. Given that OnePlus announced the Buds Z2 in October 2021, following the release of the Buds Z in October 2020, it’s safe to assume that the upcoming earbuds will be the 2022 model.

It’s unclear whether the Watch 2 and Band 2 will be released alongside the new earbuds; OnePlus may choose to reveal those at a later date. Pricing and availability outside of India are also unknown for the time being, though future leaks should help us get a better picture.