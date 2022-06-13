OnePlus Plans to Offer Alert Slider With Only Pro Models

The alert slider on the device always was very much liked as it was the shortcut to change the phone sounds setting by just sliding it up or down. OnePlus plans to limit the alert slider to its Pro models. The upcoming mid-rangers will be without the slider.

These sliders were a signature feature of the OnePlus devices whether the mid-ranger or the Pro models. Now this news may come as a disappointment to the OnePlus fans. On the other hand it may be helpful in recognizing a Pro model from a mid-range model.

OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone among the OnePlus mid-rangers was the last device to sport the slider. Yogesh Brar, the reputable tipster also confirms OnePlus plans that only OPPO flagships and OnePlus Pro models will be having this feature. The upcoming OnePlus 10T, which is a premium gadget will also not have the slider.

Since the OnePlus company has merged with OPPO, OnePlus has altered their way of doing business a lot.

The OnePlus Pro models have always been priced in the ultra-premium category with a price of USD $897 (Pkr.1,82,809/-). The coming models are bound to be priced in the same range. If a OnePlus user seeks the slider, they have to pay a hefty amount for it.

Till now the company has not yet given any statement about these changes in their features, so we cannot jump to conclusions. The OnePlus mid-range fans should stay optimistic, as may be the company denies all these speculations about the slider feature.

Keep visiting us, we will covering more of these news as we get some more updates.

