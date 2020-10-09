OnePlus Releases Teaser Confirming the Design & Specs of 8T 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G is ready to launch in the global market on 14th October 2020. A few days before the launch, the Chinese phone manufacturing company has decided to reveal the OnePlus 8T 5G phone’s specifications and design in the latest teaser video.

The company has changed its phone design, and it looks nothing like the series of OnePlus 8. In an official teaser video, the Chinese Company has shown the Aquamarine Green color phone. Moreover, OnePlus 8T is available in many different colors, including Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, Glacial Green, and Polar Silver. All these color options will be available after the official launch of the smartphone.

OnePlus 8T 5G official teaser released, to launch alongside OnePlus Budz

Talking to the design of OnePlus 8T, it looks smart and sleek. The glossy glass back of the phone offers a premium touch to the phone. The company quoted OnePlus “it takes advantage of diffuse reflection, a form of light refraction that scatters light in an expansive array of angles and directions to produce a clean, gleaming surface that effectively mitigates the buildup of fingerprints.”

Furthermore, the teaser revealed that the phone is offering quad cameras. The back quad cameras are located at the top left corner of the phone. In the middle of the phone, there is the brand logo of the OnePlus Company in white color.

Moreover, the Aquamarine green color looks so refreshing and elegant that we have not seen from OnePlus in the past.

Besides this, the film used at the back has seven-layers to achieve the high gloss finish. These layers help to bring out the unique color between blue and green.

Moreover, the camera’s new design has taken all the limelight because users have not seen an OnePlus device like this. The design of the camera resembles the recent smartphones of Samsung and some from Realme and Oppo.

OnePlus is offering 6.55 inches smooth display screen along with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by the Android 11 operating system and Snapdragon 865 chipset. The front camera of the phone is 32 megapixels that capture real-time selfies.

The upcoming OnePlus 8T is having a huge Li-Po 4500 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging. The Chinese smartphone is offering 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM.

