OnePlus Resumes OxygenOS Updates After Fixing Bootloop Issue

OnePlus has officially resumed the rollout of its halted OxygenOS updates after successfully identifying and fixing a serious software issue. The company had temporarily paused the updates after discovering that some internal devices experienced bootloop problems during testing.

The affected updates included OxygenOS versions 16.0.7.XXX and 16.0.5.XXX. These updates were intended for several popular OnePlus smartphones, including the OnePlus 15 series, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and multiple Nord models.

The company halted the updates as a preventive measure after noticing abnormal behavior during internal rollout monitoring. A bootloop issue can make a smartphone unusable by forcing it to restart repeatedly without reaching the home screen. In severe cases, such software bugs can completely brick a device.

Fortunately, OnePlus confirmed that the problem only affected internal testing devices and did not impact external users. This quick action helped the company avoid a larger software crisis that could have frustrated thousands of customers worldwide.

According to OnePlus, users who already installed the updates can continue using their phones normally and safely. The company also stated that the rollout has now gradually resumed.

The resumed OxygenOS updates are being pushed to several OnePlus devices, including:

OnePlus 15 series

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 4

The update rollout may vary depending on the market and region. Users are advised to keep checking their software update section regularly.

OnePlus Praised for Quick Response

Many smartphone companies face criticism when software updates create major problems for users. However, OnePlus has received positive feedback for handling this situation transparently and professionally.

Instead of ignoring the issue, the company quickly paused the update rollout, investigated the root cause, and communicated clearly with users. This approach helped build customer trust and prevented panic among device owners.

Technology experts say OnePlus deserves credit for identifying the issue before it reached public users. A bootloop problem can often require expensive repairs or even device replacements if not handled early.

Comparison With Google’s Pixel Issues

The situation has also sparked comparisons with Google and its handling of recent Pixel-related software issues. Reports suggest some Pixel users experienced boot loops and missing health data features after recent updates, but many customers felt Google responded slowly.

In contrast, OnePlus quickly acknowledged the OxygenOS issue and released an official statement explaining the situation. This transparent communication strategy has been praised by many users online.

Modern smartphones rely heavily on software updates for performance improvements, security patches, and new features. However, poorly tested updates can create serious issues that affect user experience.

The OnePlus incident highlights the importance of internal testing before public software releases. By catching the bug early, the company prevented widespread damage and maintained customer confidence.

As smartphone technology becomes more advanced, users expect brands to deliver stable and secure updates. OnePlus’ recent handling of the OxygenOS issue may now serve as an example of effective customer support and crisis management in the tech industry.