OnePlus Rolls Out Monthly Software Series Update: Check Out Eligible Phones!

OnePlus has officially announced a game-changing update for its smartphones—a new monthly software update series aimed at providing regular and timely modifications. The company detailed this initiative in a post on the OnePlus community forum. The post introduces the U120P01 and U120P02 versions, designed to bring quick enhancements and new features to eligible devices without the typical gradual over-the-air (OTA) process. The company is committed to keeping its users informed throughout the rollout process of the OnePlus Software Updates. The company stated:

“We encourage you to check your device settings for the availability of this update and install it as soon as possible to start enjoying the new features. In this update, you will find detailed information about the new functionalities and improvements included. We will continue to provide updates on the progress of the rollout, so stay tuned for further announcements and updates”

The newly launched monthly software updates will augment OnePlus’ existing periodic updates and security patches. Moreover, they will ensure that users receive the latest features as soon as they are available. These updates are set to include advancements not just to the system but also to OnePlus’ self-developed apps, offering a comprehensive boost to the user experience.

Compatibility and Rollout

The monthly update series is compatible with OnePlus Phones running the latest OxygenOS 14.00 and above, as well as previous versions like OxygenOS 13.1.0 and 13.00. The rollout started on August 2. The update will be distributed in phases, to complete the rollout by September 6.

Eligible devices for this update include:

OnePlus 12 series

OnePlus Open

OnePlus 11 series

OnePlus 10 series

OnePlus 9 series

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord 4 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad Go

Users can check their device settings for the availability of this update by navigating to Settings > About device > OxygenOS card. The update process will be gradual, starting with a small batch of handsets before expanding to a wider rollout.